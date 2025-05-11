Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRSH. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,666,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 455,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 421,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $47,859.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 615,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,310,048.82. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $26,114.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,252.91. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,883 shares of company stock valued at $464,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Down 1.2 %

FRSH opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

