LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of LIVN opened at $44.05 on Thursday. LivaNova has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in LivaNova by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LivaNova by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

