MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,991,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 3,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $558.36 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.38 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.18.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

