Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Releases Earnings Results

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.93.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

