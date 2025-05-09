Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Releases Earnings Results

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.93.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
