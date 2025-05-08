Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $381,057,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after buying an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

