Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 14,203 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $926,887.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 13.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

