PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 2.86% of PolyPid worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 148,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

PolyPid Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PYPD opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. PolyPid Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). On average, analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

