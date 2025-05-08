FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 751.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $329.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

