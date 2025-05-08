Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of STERIS worth $48,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in STERIS by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 1.3 %

STE stock opened at $225.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.31 and its 200 day moving average is $218.83. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised STERIS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.