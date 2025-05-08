Clearline Capital LP Reduces Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,576 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.24 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

