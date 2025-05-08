Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.