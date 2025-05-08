Colonial Trust Co SC Buys 549 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

PYPL stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

