Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 244,492 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2,155.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $51,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 497.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,825,000 after buying an additional 325,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,371,000 after purchasing an additional 332,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $121.06 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

