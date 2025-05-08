Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,259,248 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 313.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,978,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259,248 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $83,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

