54,150 Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,292,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 934,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 539,779 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,135,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 846,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 323,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

