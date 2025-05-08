Bokf Na Buys 4,810 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

CSX Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.