Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $890.24 million, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 479.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 135,481 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after buying an additional 318,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Expro Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 82,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

