Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ARM Stock Performance
Shares of ARM stock opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.96, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
