Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $237,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after buying an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,431 shares of company stock worth $86,974,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $422.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 828.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.