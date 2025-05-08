American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

