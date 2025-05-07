Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZJUL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS ZJUL opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $27.49.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

