Diligent Investors LLC Buys 338 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 678.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

