Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 5.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of XFEB opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

