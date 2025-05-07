Deep Track Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,440,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth $117,977,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,010,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $44,856,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,735,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,450,000.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

Shares of UPB opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Upstream Bio Company Profile

Upstream Bio ( NASDAQ:UPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

