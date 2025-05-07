Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OPY opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $632.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.83 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

