Colonial Trust Co SC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,065 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,685 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.