Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 427,576 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Asana Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE ASAN opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN
Insider Buying and Selling at Asana
In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123,436 shares in the company, valued at $621,273,558.76. This trade represents a 0.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,682,825.84. The trade was a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 and sold 193,775 shares worth $3,549,663. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.