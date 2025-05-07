Centiva Capital LP Acquires 3,512 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 478.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,528,000 after purchasing an additional 378,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

MSI stock opened at $413.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.44 and its 200-day moving average is $452.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.35 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

