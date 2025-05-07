2,668 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in SAP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $297.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $303.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

