DigitalBridge Group Inc. Makes New $364,000 Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of City Office REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 156,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in City Office REIT by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 84,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

