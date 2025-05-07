260,000 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Bought by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000. Universal Technical Institute comprises 0.8% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,098,571.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,849.20. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

