Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.51, but opened at $47.00. Disc Medicine shares last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 33,326 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRON

Disc Medicine Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In other news, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $87,873.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,491.90. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 10,011 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,594.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,038. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,190 shares of company stock valued at $19,231,544. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.