Nano Price Tops $0.88 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $117.33 million and $5.56 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,038.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.55 or 0.00373837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00288752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00016840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

