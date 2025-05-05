Nano Price Tops $0.88 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $117.33 million and $5.56 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007377 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,038.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00009191 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.55 or 0.00373837 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00091337 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00288752 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00016840 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000216 BTC.
Nano Coin Profile
XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.
Nano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
