Comparing DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of DIH Holding US shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of DIH Holding US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and DIH Holding US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Westaim alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 284.74% 7.76% 7.29% DIH Holding US -13.59% -5.07% -25.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westaim and DIH Holding US”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $8.63 million 57.13 $183.98 million ($0.81) -28.49 DIH Holding US $64.47 million 0.13 -$8.44 million ($0.30) -0.61

Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIH Holding US. Westaim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIH Holding US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIH Holding US has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westaim beats DIH Holding US on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

(Get Free Report)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About DIH Holding US

(Get Free Report)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement. The company also provides lower extremity products, including Erigo for gradual verticalization, leg mobilization, and intensive sensorimotor stimulation through cyclic leg loading; Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy that enables training to increase the strength of muscles and a range of motion of joints in order to improve walking; Andago, a robotics smart control system that assists patients in walking naturally; C-Mill, creates a training environment; CAREN, a computer assisted rehabilitation environment; and GRAIL, an gait real-time analysis interactive lab solution for analysis training and research. In addition, it offers SafeGait, RYSEN, and M-Gait for gait and balance; and HocoNet and D-Flow software. DIH Holding US, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.