YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,772,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 3,129,785 shares.The stock last traded at $24.11 and had previously closed at $25.14.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

