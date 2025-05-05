Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $460.50 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00003156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00022382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00036125 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $461.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

