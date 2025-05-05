Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.10, but opened at $122.86. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $125.97, with a volume of 58,971 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

