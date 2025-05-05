TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.08. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 6,002,756 shares traded.

WULF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

