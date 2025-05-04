Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,119,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,722 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.72% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

