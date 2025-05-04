Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000. Comcast accounts for 2.8% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.