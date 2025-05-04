Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the quarter. Wayfair accounts for about 3.9% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $42,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $610,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,797.44. The trade was a 19.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,863 shares of company stock worth $3,393,929. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

