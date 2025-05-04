Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3991 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 237.4% increase from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of HNLGY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Hang Lung Group has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

