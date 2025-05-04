Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Flowco Stock Up 6.2 %

FLOC stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11. Flowco has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $185.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowco will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowco news, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 8,000 shares of Flowco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,252.50. This represents a 51.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Flowco Company Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

