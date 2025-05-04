Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

