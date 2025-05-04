Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assured Guaranty to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

