Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

