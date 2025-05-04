Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 999,168 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999,168 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

