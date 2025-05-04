Alteri Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.21. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $162.48.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

