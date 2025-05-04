2,448 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Bearing Point Capital LLC

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,618 shares of company stock worth $155,887,459. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $287.21 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.18. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

