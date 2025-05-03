State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Increases Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned about 0.05% of National Bank worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBHC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Bank by 91.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 208,303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

